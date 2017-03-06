Suspected tornado causes damage in Gr...

Suspected tornado causes damage in Greasy

Read more: NewsOK.com

As many as 150 trees measuring up to 40 feet tall were uprooted in Greasy during a Monday night storm. The National Weather Service in Tulsa reported that crews will be in the area Tuesday to determine if a tornado touched down in the Adair County community.

Read more at NewsOK.com.

