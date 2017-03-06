Suspected tornado causes damage in Greasy
As many as 150 trees measuring up to 40 feet tall were uprooted in Greasy during a Monday night storm. The National Weather Service in Tulsa reported that crews will be in the area Tuesday to determine if a tornado touched down in the Adair County community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother Of Missing Child Charged With Murder (Feb '06)
|Jan '17
|Alvin Boss
|49
|Jessie Nemesio (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|TEZ
|5
|Singles (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|stoopsvisor
|6
|Jennifer bell (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|Morals101
|5
|Man in Woodward Ok being railroaded for a convi... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Robert richardson
|4
|Incompetent Basketball Officials (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|As I see it
|4
|Woodward Police pull over man in bunny suit for... (Nov '09)
|Jul '16
|oops
|5
Find what you want!
Search Woodward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC