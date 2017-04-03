LocalFires in northwest Oklahoma, Kan...

LocalFires in northwest Oklahoma, Kansas have burned over 800,000 acres

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: KTUL-TV Tulsa

Several destructive fires continue to burn out of control in northwest Oklahoma as firefighters prepare for another day of critical fire danger. Oklahoma Forestry Services reports that the Northwest Oklahoma Complex fire has burned hundreds of thousands of acres in Beaver, Harper and Woodward counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTUL-TV Tulsa.

Woodward, OK

