Kentucky firefighters help battle blazes in Oklahoma
TV reports that while Kentucky is experiencing a below average number of fires so far, some of its firefighters are staying busy. Chad Brothers, a firefighter from Marion, says his team brought two bulldozers and three engines to help with the Selman fire in Woodward, Oklahoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troy Ruttman
|Thu
|Kent
|1
|Mother Of Missing Child Charged With Murder (Feb '06)
|Jan '17
|Alvin Boss
|49
|Jessie Nemesio (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|TEZ
|5
|Singles (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|stoopsvisor
|6
|Jennifer bell (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|Morals101
|5
|Man in Woodward Ok being railroaded for a convi... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Robert richardson
|4
|Incompetent Basketball Officials (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|As I see it
|4
Find what you want!
Search Woodward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC