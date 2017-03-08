Kentucky firefighters help battle bla...

Kentucky firefighters help battle blazes in Oklahoma

TV reports that while Kentucky is experiencing a below average number of fires so far, some of its firefighters are staying busy. Chad Brothers, a firefighter from Marion, says his team brought two bulldozers and three engines to help with the Selman fire in Woodward, Oklahoma.

