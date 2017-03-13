7 Louisiana wildland firefighters helping in Oklahoma
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has sent seven wildland firefighters to Woodward, Oklahoma, to fight wildfires there. Commissioner Mike Strain said Tuesday that they'll be in Oklahoma for about three weeks.
