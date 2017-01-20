Trump Approves Disaster Funding For O...

Trump Approves Disaster Funding For Oklahoma After January Winter Storm

Friday Feb 10

Trump Approves Disaster Funding For Oklahoma After January Winte - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com President Donald Trump on Friday approved disaster funding for the state of Oklahoma for mid-January's severe winter storm. The approved disaster declaration free up federal funding for supplemental assistance to state, tribal and local recovery efforts for the counties of Beaver, Beckham, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Woods, and Woodward.

Woodward, OK

