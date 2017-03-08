Lufkin fire marshal: Cause of fire th...

Lufkin fire marshal: Cause of fire that destroyed home on Keltys Street still unknown

Tuesday Feb 14

The cause of a fire that destroyed a house in the 1100 block of Keltys Street late Monday night has been ruled undetermined, according to a Lufkin fire marshal. Lufkin City Fire Marshal Keith Cole said they ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined because the house was so badly burned it was tough to figure exactly where the fire started.

