Your 2 Cents: Meteorologists Don't Hype The Forecast For Ratings
Your 2 Cents: Meteorologists Don't Hype The Forecast For Ratings - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports A lot of you sounding off about My 2 Cents last night on the ice storm forecasting by our meteorologists. Karibeth from Yukon starts it off, "Kelly Ogles My 2 Cents nailed it tonight!! Get em Mr Ogle! People just want to have something to be unhappy about."
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Woodward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother Of Missing Child Charged With Murder (Feb '06)
|Jan 20
|Alvin Boss
|49
|Jessie Nemesio (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|TEZ
|5
|Singles (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|stoopsvisor
|6
|Jennifer bell (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|Morals101
|5
|Man in Woodward Ok being railroaded for a convi... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Robert richardson
|4
|Incompetent Basketball Officials (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|As I see it
|4
|Woodward Police pull over man in bunny suit for... (Nov '09)
|Jul '16
|oops
|5
Find what you want!
Search Woodward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC