Winter storm to bring crippling ice, ...

Winter storm to bring crippling ice, rainfall to central US

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Decatur Daily

A winter storm that brought heavy snow and rainfall to northern California was bearing down on the southern Plains on Thursday, and forecasters said crippling ice accumulations and heavy rain could cause widespread power outages and flooding this weekend. The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for northwestern Oklahoma beginning Friday morning as well as a winter storm watch for much of the rest of Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri along with parts of Illinois and Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessie Nemesio (Feb '15) Dec 28 TEZ 5
Singles (Feb '11) Dec '16 stoopsvisor 6
Jennifer bell (Sep '15) Dec '16 Morals101 5
Man in Woodward Ok being railroaded for a convi... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Robert richardson 4
Incompetent Basketball Officials (Jan '16) Aug '16 As I see it 4
News Mother Of Missing Child Charged With Murder (Feb '06) Jul '16 anon 47
News Woodward Police pull over man in bunny suit for... (Nov '09) Jul '16 oops 5
See all Woodward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodward Forum Now

Woodward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Woodward, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,024,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC