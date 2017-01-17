Oklahoma Tomorrow: Business leaders p...

Oklahoma Tomorrow: Business leaders promote more funding for workforce education

Employers who say the workforce pipeline is being choked off by inadequate funding for Oklahoma's colleges and universities have stepped up to fight for greater investment in higher education. Business leaders with a shared concern about Oklahoma's shortage of nurses, IT workers, engineers and others in critical job fields have formed Oklahoma Tomorrow and hired education and business leader Devery Youngblood as CEO.

