Freezing Rain Continues In NW Ok Leading To Power Outages, Downed Trees
Freezing rain will continue falling in Northwest Oklahoma Sunday morning, likely leading to more power outages and downed tree limbs, power lines. Power outages reported include more than 500 residents in Woodward County, 1,200 in Harper County, 1,600 in Ellis County, and 80 in Dewey County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Woodward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother Of Missing Child Charged With Murder (Feb '06)
|Jan 20
|Alvin Boss
|49
|Jessie Nemesio (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|TEZ
|5
|Singles (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|stoopsvisor
|6
|Jennifer bell (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|Morals101
|5
|Man in Woodward Ok being railroaded for a convi... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Robert richardson
|4
|Incompetent Basketball Officials (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|As I see it
|4
|Woodward Police pull over man in bunny suit for... (Nov '09)
|Jul '16
|oops
|5
Find what you want!
Search Woodward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC