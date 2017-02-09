Freezing Rain Continues In NW Ok Lead...

Freezing Rain Continues In NW Ok Leading To Power Outages, Downed Trees

Sunday Jan 15

Freezing rain will continue falling in Northwest Oklahoma Sunday morning, likely leading to more power outages and downed tree limbs, power lines. Power outages reported include more than 500 residents in Woodward County, 1,200 in Harper County, 1,600 in Ellis County, and 80 in Dewey County.

