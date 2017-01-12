Freezing rain causes accidents, closu...

Freezing rain causes accidents, closures in southern Plains -

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Altus Times

A thick glaze of ice covered roads from Oklahoma to southern Illinois on Friday amid a winter storm that caused numerous wrecks, forced cancellation of schools, grounded flights and prompted dire warnings for people to stay home. Winter storms are typically associated with heavy snowfall, but the one hammering the southern Plains and Midwest dumped freezing rain, a condition even harder for road crews to treat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessie Nemesio (Feb '15) Dec 28 TEZ 5
Singles (Feb '11) Dec '16 stoopsvisor 6
Jennifer bell (Sep '15) Dec '16 Morals101 5
Man in Woodward Ok being railroaded for a convi... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Robert richardson 4
Incompetent Basketball Officials (Jan '16) Aug '16 As I see it 4
News Mother Of Missing Child Charged With Murder (Feb '06) Jul '16 anon 47
News Woodward Police pull over man in bunny suit for... (Nov '09) Jul '16 oops 5
See all Woodward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodward Forum Now

Woodward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Woodward, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,626 • Total comments across all topics: 277,960,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC