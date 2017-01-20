$20M Project Under Way on U.S. 183 in...

$20M Project Under Way on U.S. 183 in Oklahoma

Monday Jan 23

A $20 million road widening and bridge replacement project is under way on U.S. 183 in Woodward County, Okla.

