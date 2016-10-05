Two Earthquakes Recorded In Oklahoma

Two Earthquakes Recorded In Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 5, 2016 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, at 8:46 a.m. a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded three miles east, northeast of Mooreland, and 13 miles east of Woodward. It was about two and a half miles deep.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessie Nemesio (Feb '15) Dec 28 TEZ 5
Singles (Feb '11) Dec 11 stoopsvisor 6
Jennifer bell (Sep '15) Dec 9 Morals101 5
Man in Woodward Ok being railroaded for a convi... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Robert richardson 4
Incompetent Basketball Officials (Jan '16) Aug '16 As I see it 4
News Mother Of Missing Child Charged With Murder (Feb '06) Jul '16 anon 47
News Woodward Police pull over man in bunny suit for... (Nov '09) Jul '16 oops 5
See all Woodward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodward Forum Now

Woodward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Woodward, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,745 • Total comments across all topics: 277,680,232

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC