A Child Who Hopes: Meet Jacob
It's been a year and a half since we first introduced you to Jacob, a basketball-loving teen who is looking for a family to adopt him. Now 15, Jacob is still in DHS custody, but he's hoping this time around, someone will make his dream of finding a family come true.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
