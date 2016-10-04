A Child Who Hopes: Meet Jacob

A Child Who Hopes: Meet Jacob

Oct 4, 2016 Read more: KSWO

It's been a year and a half since we first introduced you to Jacob, a basketball-loving teen who is looking for a family to adopt him. Now 15, Jacob is still in DHS custody, but he's hoping this time around, someone will make his dream of finding a family come true.

Read more at KSWO.

