Photos: Woodstock Rec Golf Classic
The annual golf tournament fundraiser for the Woodstock Rec Center was held on Friday, July 7th at the Woodstock Country Club. Rick Russell Photos A portion of these photos will appear in the July 13, 2017 print edition of the Vermont Standard.
