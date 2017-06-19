Ziontific Music Festival rocks Woodford
Rainy and humid weather made for a setting reminiscent of Woodstock, and the muddy terrain didn't seem to dampen the joyful atmosphere. "This is my first time and it's been excellent, the talent here is incredible," said Michael "Crates" McDade, a performer at the June 16-19 festival.
Woodstock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15)
|May 27
|Musikologist
|5
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|DocHoliday
|4
|Where Did Tony Marquis Go?
|Jan '17
|Concerned About Tony
|1
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|wilder house (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|vermnter
|2
|Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14)
|May '15
|resident
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10)
|Aug '14
|heather
|9
