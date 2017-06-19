Two Cops Hospitalized After Quechee I...

Two Cops Hospitalized After Quechee Incident

Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Vermont Standard

Hartford Police say a teenager from Woodstock violently resisted arrest late Thursday evening, in an incident that reportedly sent two Hartford police officers to the hospital with head injuries after the teen was pulled over for alleged speeding along Route 4 in Quechee. Mason Thompson, 19, a WUHS graduate who attends Castleton University, is due to be arraigned Friday afternoon at the courthouse in downtown White River Junction on charges related to the alleged Thursday incident.

