Two Cops Hospitalized After Quechee Incident
Hartford Police say a teenager from Woodstock violently resisted arrest late Thursday evening, in an incident that reportedly sent two Hartford police officers to the hospital with head injuries after the teen was pulled over for alleged speeding along Route 4 in Quechee. Mason Thompson, 19, a WUHS graduate who attends Castleton University, is due to be arraigned Friday afternoon at the courthouse in downtown White River Junction on charges related to the alleged Thursday incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
Add your comments below
Woodstock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15)
|May 27
|Musikologist
|5
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|DocHoliday
|4
|Where Did Tony Marquis Go?
|Jan '17
|Concerned About Tony
|1
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|wilder house (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|vermnter
|2
|Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14)
|May '15
|resident
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10)
|Aug '14
|heather
|9
Find what you want!
Search Woodstock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC