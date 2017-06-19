Some Seek New Act 46 Vote in Reading

Some Seek New Act 46 Vote in Reading

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: The Vermont Standard

In March voters rejected the merger plan - 135 to 64. A search began to find an alternative strategy for meeting ACT 46 school consolidation requirements within certain time limits. The MUUD went ahead without Reading resident Adam Kozlowski led a group that successfully petitioned the School Board to hold a reconsideration vote, which took place May 31. Kozlowski said he felt holding another vote, even if it repeated rejection, would extend deadlines and give the town more time to find a suitable arrangement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodstock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15) May 27 Musikologist 5
News Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09) Feb '17 DocHoliday 4
Where Did Tony Marquis Go? Jan '17 Concerned About Tony 1
News 1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15) Nov '15 Calipracious 1
wilder house (Oct '15) Oct '15 vermnter 2
Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14) May '15 resident 2
Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10) Aug '14 heather 9
See all Woodstock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodstock Forum Now

Woodstock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodstock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Woodstock, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,739 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC