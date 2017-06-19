Senior Profile: Valedictorian Jonas Kantola Pursues Passion for Biology
In the fall, Kantola will be attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he hopes to study biological engineering or aerospace engineering. Kantola's passion for biology began when he was a high school freshman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodstock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15)
|May 27
|Musikologist
|5
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|DocHoliday
|4
|Where Did Tony Marquis Go?
|Jan '17
|Concerned About Tony
|1
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|wilder house (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|vermnter
|2
|Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14)
|May '15
|resident
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10)
|Aug '14
|heather
|9
Find what you want!
Search Woodstock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC