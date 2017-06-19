Senior Profile: Environment, Service Are Key for WUHS Salutatorian Spruce Bohen
By Jennifer Falvey, Standard Correspondent Like many Vermont students, Woodstock Union High School's salutatorian, Spruce Bohen has an affirmed passion for the environment. The difference is that Bohen will be leaving the East Coast for a whole new perspective on the environment on the west coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
Add your comments below
Woodstock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15)
|May 27
|Musikologist
|5
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|DocHoliday
|4
|Where Did Tony Marquis Go?
|Jan '17
|Concerned About Tony
|1
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|wilder house (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|vermnter
|2
|Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14)
|May '15
|resident
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10)
|Aug '14
|heather
|9
Find what you want!
Search Woodstock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC