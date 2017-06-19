Reception Sunday, June 11 for New Woodstock History Book
Barrett will be presenting and signing copies of his book at a reception held at The Woodstock History Center on Sunday, June 11, at 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. New Book Shows Woodstock's History Through Photos By Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent A tapestry rich with culture, architecture, and events is how author Frank J. Barrett Jr. describes this shire town in his new book, "Woodstock."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
Add your comments below
Woodstock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15)
|May 27
|Musikologist
|5
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|DocHoliday
|4
|Where Did Tony Marquis Go?
|Jan '17
|Concerned About Tony
|1
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|wilder house (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|vermnter
|2
|Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14)
|May '15
|resident
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10)
|Aug '14
|heather
|9
Find what you want!
Search Woodstock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC