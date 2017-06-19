Reception Sunday, June 11 for New Woodstock History Book

Barrett will be presenting and signing copies of his book at a reception held at The Woodstock History Center on Sunday, June 11, at 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. New Book Shows Woodstock's History Through Photos By Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent A tapestry rich with culture, architecture, and events is how author Frank J. Barrett Jr. describes this shire town in his new book, "Woodstock."

