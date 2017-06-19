Reception Sunday, June 11 for New Woo...

Reception Sunday, June 11 for New Woodstock History Book

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: The Vermont Standard

Barrett will be presenting and signing copies of his book at a reception held at The Woodstock History Center on Sunday, June 11, at 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. New Book Shows Woodstock's History Through Photos By Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent A tapestry rich with culture, architecture, and events is how author Frank J. Barrett Jr. describes this shire town in his new book, "Woodstock."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.

Woodstock, VT

