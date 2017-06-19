Rachael Howard Obituary, 77

Rachael Howard Obituary, 77

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: The Vermont Standard

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date for Rachael Ann Bates Ayer Howard who passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of May 31. She was born on Jan. 13, 1940 in Charleston, West Virginia and grew up in Vermont. Rachael Ann graduated from Rutland High School in Rutland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodstock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15) May 27 Musikologist 5
News Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09) Feb '17 DocHoliday 4
Where Did Tony Marquis Go? Jan '17 Concerned About Tony 1
News 1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15) Nov '15 Calipracious 1
wilder house (Oct '15) Oct '15 vermnter 2
Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14) May '15 resident 2
Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10) Aug '14 heather 9
See all Woodstock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodstock Forum Now

Woodstock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodstock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Woodstock, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,739 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC