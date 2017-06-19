Brothers in Counterfeit Case Facing M...

Brothers in Counterfeit Case Facing More Charges

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: The Vermont Standard

By Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent WHITE RIVER JUNCTION - The two brothers from the Bronx who were arrested on multiple counterfeiting charges by police in Woodstock last week were back in court Monday facing additional felony charges. Both Jeffrey Medina, 24, and Steven Medina, 23, pleaded innocent again to three new felony counts alleging that they conspired to pass counterfeit hundred dollar bills to even more merchants in Quechee and Ascutney before they were pulled over on Route 4 last Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodstock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15) May 27 Musikologist 5
News Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09) Feb '17 DocHoliday 4
Where Did Tony Marquis Go? Jan '17 Concerned About Tony 1
News 1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15) Nov '15 Calipracious 1
wilder house (Oct '15) Oct '15 vermnter 2
Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14) May '15 resident 2
Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10) Aug '14 heather 9
See all Woodstock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodstock Forum Now

Woodstock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodstock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Woodstock, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,522 • Total comments across all topics: 282,009,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC