Brothers in Counterfeit Case Facing More Charges
By Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent WHITE RIVER JUNCTION - The two brothers from the Bronx who were arrested on multiple counterfeiting charges by police in Woodstock last week were back in court Monday facing additional felony charges. Both Jeffrey Medina, 24, and Steven Medina, 23, pleaded innocent again to three new felony counts alleging that they conspired to pass counterfeit hundred dollar bills to even more merchants in Quechee and Ascutney before they were pulled over on Route 4 last Wednesday.
