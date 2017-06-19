Yvonne Rogers Obituary, 74

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 3 at 10:30 a.m. in the Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock followed by a time to share memories at the Bridgewater Grange for Yvonne M. Rogers, who died at her home in Bridgewater Corners on May 16. Yvonne was born on June 8, 1942, in New London, Connecticut, daughter of Oscar A. and Rita G. Belisle. Yvonne and her family moved to West Bridgewater when she was five years old.

