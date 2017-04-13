This Week's Headlines, April 13, 2017

This Week's Headlines, April 13, 2017

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: The Vermont Standard

Maggie Kraener, 8 months, with her mom Lori took part in the Woodstock Area Jewish Community Congregation Shir Shalom's Community Passover Seder and Pot Luck Supper on Monday, April 10, 2017. - all photo galleries Spring at Last, Art Exhibit Opening Reception at NWPL The Norman Williams Public Library hosted an art exhibit "Spring at Last" with an opening reception on Friday, April 7 for the artists of Studio 33. Blake Hill Preserves, Marmalade Class Vicky Allard, co-owner and executive chef at Blake Hill Preserves at Artisans Park in Windsor, shared her marmalade passion with fourteen people from Vermont and as far away as Long Island, NY.

