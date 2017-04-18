Sandwich Town Crier Boards To Get A M...

Sandwich Town Crier Boards To Get A Makeover

The four Town Crier boards around Sandwich Village will be getting a new look that will help visitors better navigate the area. Matthew Schimmel, who is a member of the Sandwich Economic Initiative Corporation's Marketing Committee, said that all of the boards will be getting a fresh coat of paint and will be transformed from bulletin boards, where event fliers are posted, into maps of the village.

