John Blake Obituary, 83

A graveside service will be held at the Taftsville burial grounds on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. with a reception following at the Thompson Senior Center for John M. Blake of Woodstock, who passed away on April 13, at home, surrounded by his family. John was born on May 5, 1933 in Hanover, New Hampshire son of Maitland Blake and Christine Whitney Blake.

