JAG Productions Presents August Wilson's FENCES

Thursday Apr 13

JAG Productions will present August Wilson 's Fences later this month at the Woodstock Town Hall Theatre in Woodstock, Vermont. Previews begin April 27, 2017 and performances run through May 7, 2017.

