Final Woodstock Film Series Screening...

Final Woodstock Film Series Screening, 'Sonita'

Saturday Apr 1

April 1 a 3:00 & 5:00 pm Sonita Sundance Film Festival: Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize; additional 14 wins and four nominations. After her family attempts to sell her into marriage, a young Afghan refugee in Iran channels her frustrations and seizes her destiny through music-writing and performing fiery rhymes in the face of oppressive traditions.

Woodstock, VT

