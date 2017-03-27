Woodstock Village Approves Budget; El...

Woodstock Village Approves Budget; Elects Serena Nelson

Monday Mar 27 Read more: The Vermont Standard

On Tuesday night, just under 40 voters passed an amended Woodstock Village budget of $1, 383,245 and all articles unanimously. Earlier in the day, 129 voters participated in Australian balloting and elected Keri Cole to a three-year term, Ward Goodenough to a two-year term and Serena Nelson to a one-year term as village trustees.

