Woodstock Teachers Receive Rowland Fe...

Woodstock Teachers Receive Rowland Fellowship Award

Saturday

Woodstock Union High School counselor Nerissa Edwards and teacher Luis Bango have been awarded a $50,000 Rowland Fellowship for the 2017-2018 academic year. The Rowland Foundation is dedicated to supporting visionary leadership within Vermont high schools to help create systematic change that will improve a school's culture and climate towards learning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.

