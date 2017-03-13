Woodstock Film Series Film Tells Stor...

Woodstock Film Series Film Tells Story of Famous Mona Lisa Heist, March 11

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: The Vermont Standard

Filmmakers Justine and Joe Medeiros know all too well that Leonardo DaVinci's half-length portrait of the Mona Lisa continues to draw millions of visitors to the Louvre in Paris each year but, of those, little realize that the masterpiece was missing from the museum for over two years. Working on this mystery for 40 years, the husband and wife team discovered that the painting had been stolen by an Italian immigrant day laboring painter, Vincenzo Peruggia, who had hidden it in his one-room Italian ghetto flat right under the eyes of the French police.

