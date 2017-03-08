Voters to Decide Act 46 Plan Next Week
Next week, voters in the Windsor Central Supervisory Union will decide on whether to become a newly unified district under the state statute Act 46, as outlined in a plan put forward by the WCSU's Act 46 Study Committee. The lengthy ballot item included in each of the six WCSU towns' school district warnings, calls the new entity the "Windsor Central Unified Union School District."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
Add your comments below
Woodstock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Feb 12
|DocHoliday
|4
|Where Did Tony Marquis Go?
|Jan '17
|Concerned About Tony
|1
|Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|4
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|wilder house (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|vermnter
|2
|Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14)
|May '15
|resident
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10)
|Aug '14
|heather
|9
Find what you want!
Search Woodstock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC