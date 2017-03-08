Voters to Decide Act 46 Plan Next Week

Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Vermont Standard

Next week, voters in the Windsor Central Supervisory Union will decide on whether to become a newly unified district under the state statute Act 46, as outlined in a plan put forward by the WCSU's Act 46 Study Committee. The lengthy ballot item included in each of the six WCSU towns' school district warnings, calls the new entity the "Windsor Central Unified Union School District."

