Village Lamp Post Getting Fixed

Thursday Mar 30

The village highway crew is busy working on the site of a lamp post that will be coming back later today at the corner of Central Street and Mechanic Street in Woodstock. The lamp post was damaged last week, according to Municipal Manager Phil Swanson, who believes it was most likely hit by a motor vehicle.

