Village Lamp Post Getting Fixed
The village highway crew is busy working on the site of a lamp post that will be coming back later today at the corner of Central Street and Mechanic Street in Woodstock. The lamp post was damaged last week, according to Municipal Manager Phil Swanson, who believes it was most likely hit by a motor vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
Add your comments below
Woodstock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|DocHoliday
|4
|Where Did Tony Marquis Go?
|Jan '17
|Concerned About Tony
|1
|Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|4
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|wilder house (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|vermnter
|2
|Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14)
|May '15
|resident
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10)
|Aug '14
|heather
|9
Find what you want!
Search Woodstock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC