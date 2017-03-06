Vermont wood crafters sought for September show
23-24, 2017 in Woodstock, Vt., at the Billings Farm & Museum, is seeking Vermont craftspeople interested in showing their and even demonstrating their crafts. Join the celebration of Vermont's working landscape with your unique products that represent the best of Vermont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodstock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Feb 12
|DocHoliday
|4
|Where Did Tony Marquis Go?
|Jan '17
|Concerned About Tony
|1
|Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|4
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|wilder house (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|vermnter
|2
|Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14)
|May '15
|resident
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10)
|Aug '14
|heather
|9
Find what you want!
Search Woodstock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC