Town Meeting Preview: Higher Woodstock Town Tab Unites Highway Departments

Thursday Mar 2

The discovery of a 37-year-old vote that merged the town and village highway departments has caused the Select Board to put forward a budget for 2017/2018 that unites those departments again. That change, along with a loss of revenue, accounts for most of the increase in the budget from last year's $4,888,958 to the proposed $5,451,711.

