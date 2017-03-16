This Week's Headlines, March 16, 2017

A couple and their dogs cross Central Street in Woodstock Village during the big storm on Tuesday afternoon. - all photo galleries Union Arena Skating Club, Ice Show 2017 Broadway on Ice was the theme of the night for the Union Arena Skating Club's annual skating show on Saturday, March 11. Two pianos, eight hands - Show at NWPL A performance was held at the Norman Williams Public Library in Woodstock with two pianos and several performers entertaining the audience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.