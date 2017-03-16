This Week's Headlines, March 16, 2017

This Week's Headlines, March 16, 2017

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: The Vermont Standard

A couple and their dogs cross Central Street in Woodstock Village during the big storm on Tuesday afternoon. - all photo galleries Union Arena Skating Club, Ice Show 2017 Broadway on Ice was the theme of the night for the Union Arena Skating Club's annual skating show on Saturday, March 11. Two pianos, eight hands - Show at NWPL A performance was held at the Norman Williams Public Library in Woodstock with two pianos and several performers entertaining the audience.

Woodstock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09) Feb '17 DocHoliday 4
Where Did Tony Marquis Go? Jan '17 Concerned About Tony 1
Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15) Sep '16 Musikologist 4
News 1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15) Nov '15 Calipracious 1
wilder house (Oct '15) Oct '15 vermnter 2
Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14) May '15 resident 2
Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10) Aug '14 heather 9
