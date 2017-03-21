Saladino earns 3 ribbons
Nick Saladino, from Jacksonville, returned from the Vermont Special Olympics Winter Games in Woodstock with three ribbons. Suicide Six, located in Woodstock, hosted the Vermont Special Olympic Winter Games on March 3-5.
