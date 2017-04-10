Route 4 Crash Leads to Charge

Woodstock Police say a Bridgewater man will face a charge of negligent operation with death resulting, for the Route 4 accident in West Woodstock in late February that resulted in the death of William A. Moeller, 76, of Plainfield, New Hampshire. Kenneth R. Hendrick, Jr., 26, of Bridgewater, was cited to appear at the courthouse in White River Junction on May 9 to answer to the charge, according to an updated press release today from Woodstock Police Sgt.

