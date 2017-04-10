Route 4 Crash Leads to Charge

Route 4 Crash Leads to Charge

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: The Vermont Standard

Woodstock Police say a Bridgewater man will face a charge of negligent operation with death resulting, for the Route 4 accident in West Woodstock in late February that resulted in the death of William A. Moeller, 76, of Plainfield, New Hampshire. Kenneth R. Hendrick, Jr., 26, of Bridgewater, was cited to appear at the courthouse in White River Junction on May 9 to answer to the charge, according to an updated press release today from Woodstock Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodstock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09) Feb '17 DocHoliday 4
Where Did Tony Marquis Go? Jan '17 Concerned About Tony 1
Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15) Sep '16 Musikologist 4
News 1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15) Nov '15 Calipracious 1
wilder house (Oct '15) Oct '15 vermnter 2
Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14) May '15 resident 2
Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10) Aug '14 heather 9
See all Woodstock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodstock Forum Now

Woodstock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodstock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Woodstock, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,118 • Total comments across all topics: 280,243,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC