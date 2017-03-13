Photos: Two Pianos, Eight Hands Performance
A performance was held at the Norman Williams Public Library in Woodstock with two pianos and nine performers entertaining the audience as a duet, trio and a quartet. Rick Russell Photos A portion of these photos will appear in the March 16, 2017 print edition of the Vermont Standard.
