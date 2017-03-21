Photos: Maple Madness Maple Buckets and Painters
On March 25-26 the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Maple Madness event. As part of this special weekend local artists volunteer to paint sap buckets and local merchants fill those buckets with local products and prizes then a silent auction is held with buckets placed in stores around the Village.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
Add your comments below
Woodstock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|DocHoliday
|4
|Where Did Tony Marquis Go?
|Jan '17
|Concerned About Tony
|1
|Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|4
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|wilder house (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|vermnter
|2
|Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14)
|May '15
|resident
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10)
|Aug '14
|heather
|9
Find what you want!
Search Woodstock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC