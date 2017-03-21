Photos: Maple Madness Maple Buckets and Painters

Photos: Maple Madness Maple Buckets a...

On March 25-26 the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Maple Madness event. As part of this special weekend local artists volunteer to paint sap buckets and local merchants fill those buckets with local products and prizes then a silent auction is held with buckets placed in stores around the Village.

