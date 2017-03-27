Photos: Maple Madness, 2017
Maple Madness weekend held both on the Green in Woodstock during the day and at Suicide Six in the evening invited guests to taste maple. Visitors to the green on Saturday, March 25 had maple "sugar on snow" cups and maple popcorn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodstock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|DocHoliday
|4
|Where Did Tony Marquis Go?
|Jan '17
|Concerned About Tony
|1
|Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|4
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|wilder house (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|vermnter
|2
|Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14)
|May '15
|resident
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10)
|Aug '14
|heather
|9
Find what you want!
Search Woodstock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC