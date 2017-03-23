Nintendo challenged to cow-milking co...

Nintendo challenged to cow-milking contest, accepts [Update]

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Polygon

A museum in Vermont has challenged Nintendo to a cow-milking contest and, strangely enough, Nintendo appears to have accepted. We're not sure whom Nintendo is sending or when this is going down, but it has the potential to be a clash of cow-milking titans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Polygon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodstock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09) Feb '17 DocHoliday 4
Where Did Tony Marquis Go? Jan '17 Concerned About Tony 1
Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15) Sep '16 Musikologist 4
News 1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15) Nov '15 Calipracious 1
wilder house (Oct '15) Oct '15 vermnter 2
Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14) May '15 resident 2
Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10) Aug '14 heather 9
See all Woodstock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodstock Forum Now

Woodstock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodstock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Woodstock, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,228 • Total comments across all topics: 279,857,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC