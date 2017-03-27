Margaret Harford Obituary, 94
Funeral services were held March at the Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Windsor for Margaret Frances Harford, 94, who died March 15, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock later in the spring.
