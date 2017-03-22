Local Brothers Headed to NCAA Nordic ...

Local Brothers Headed to NCAA Nordic Championships

Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Vermont Standard

Former Woodstock Union High School Nordic Skiers and brothers Jordan and Zane Fields are heading to the NCAA championships March 9-11 in Jackson, New Hampshire representing Williams College and Colby College respectively. During their high school careers, the brothers helped lead the WUHS Boys' team to consecutive Division II state championships from 2010-2015 under the direction of Coach Nick Mahood.

Woodstock, VT

