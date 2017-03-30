Farmers challenge Nintendo to milk cows
WOODSTOCK, VT Take a trip to a Vermont dairy farm, and you'll notice cows aren't hard to come by. Tom Remp works at the Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock, and wasn't impressed with what he saw on Nintendo's new game, 1-2-Switch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodstock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|DocHoliday
|4
|Where Did Tony Marquis Go?
|Jan '17
|Concerned About Tony
|1
|Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|4
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|wilder house (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|vermnter
|2
|Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14)
|May '15
|resident
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10)
|Aug '14
|heather
|9
Find what you want!
Search Woodstock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC