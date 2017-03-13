Conversation with Garden Coordinator Metcalf
Be sure to stop by Sustainable Woodstock's next Green Drinks event March 16 from 5-6 p.m. at Worthy Kitchen to hear from Cassidy Metcalf and other Sustainable Woodstock community gardeners. Together, they will talk about the upcoming season and how to participate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
