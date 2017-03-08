Constance Fitz Obituary

Constance Fitz Obituary

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. at the Universalist Chapel in Woodstock for Constance Fitz who died Feb. 26, surrounded by her three children, at Woodstock Terrace. Connie, the daughter of Rear Admiral Paul Hendren and Bryson Pettit Hendren, was born in Washington, DC.

