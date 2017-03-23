Brian Anthony Wilson and Danielle Lee Greaves to Lead FENCES at JAG Productions; Cast Complete
JAG Productions has announced the full casting for their upcoming production of August Wilson's Pulitzer-Prize winning play Fences at Woodstock Town Hall Theatre in Woodstock, VT. Fences, directed by Jarvis Antonio Green , will run from April 27 through May 7. The cast is lead by Brian Anthony Wilson as Troy Maxson and Danielle Lee Greaves as Rose.
