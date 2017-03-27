Barnard, Reading Weigh Options Under ...

Barnard, Reading Weigh Options Under Act 46

School officials in Barnard and Reading are weighing their options after voters in these two towns on town meeting day decisively rejected a plan to join a new unified school district under Act 46. The Windsor Central Supervisory Union's Act 46 Study Committee created the SU's Act 46 plan, due to Vermont's Act 46, an education reform law, which was passed by the Legislature in 2015. Consolidated school district governance is a major focus of the law.

